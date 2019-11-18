More affordable housing unveiled in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Providing enough affordable housing in Greenville has not been an easy task. On Monday, the city came a small step closer as two more affordable homes were unveiled.

The new homes on Urban Street offer two units for single parents, each with two bedrooms and one bath. The focus was to create a home that someone could afford on minimum wage. And the units will have new tenants almost immediately.

It’s a special day for those who made the project possible, including Babette Jones who grew up on this block.

“Single parents that are raising children need a place to call home,” said Jones. “Today when I walked up on Urban Street it really brought up a lot of memories because I grew up here.”

The new tenants showed off their home.

“But there’s a difference between a home and a house, a house might have a lot of chaos but a home has a lot of love,” said Jones.

“That there’s going to be two families single parents families that are going to be living here on Thanksgiving day and all through Christmas,” said Lorain Crowl, executive director of United Housing Connections.

She says these units had a focus on single parents with young children.

“So that they can buy Christmas gifts and they can put Thanksgiving on the table and have school supplies for their children,” said Crowl.

She says these units cost less that $600 a month.

“Think about making minimum wage and even paying that rent,” said Crowl.

She and others say there’s a lot of opportunity on Urban Street, especially since much of the land is owned by the same company.

“It would be great to have a discussion about what else can we do here,” said Crowl.

Even though this home is a step in the right direction for affordable housing Crowl says even more needs to be done.

“We are very short in this community on one bedroom units. And a lot of folks experiencing homelessness are adult single individuals,” said Crowl.

The mayor says the city is now close to having 200 affordable housing units in partnership with the housing authority.

The new affordable housing on Urban Street is two years in the making.