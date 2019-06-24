More funding needed to test backlog of sex assault kits, NC A.G. says

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – On Monday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Asheville addressing a huge backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the state.

Stein pointed out that North Carolina, to his knowledge, has the largest backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the country, and that is something he’s determined to change.

Last year, he said there were 15,000 untested kits across the state, some of them being 30 years old.

Stein commended the Asheville Police Department and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts to test theirs, and working with the state crime lab to get it done.

It costs approximately $700 for each kit to be tested, so the state is hoping to continue to get the funding to get rid of the backlog.