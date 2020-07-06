More hospitalized in Georgia as Kemp pushes voluntary moves

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp walks away after speaking during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp attracted widespread attention, criticism and even derision when he announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. Kemp got no public pushback from Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, whom he appointed, but was criticized widely by public health experts at Georgia universities. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — More people are going into the hospital with COVID-19 infections in Georgia even as the number of tests slackened over the holiday weekend.

Although the number of people sick enough with coronavirus to require hospitalization has been in record territory for nearly a week, there hasn’t been a corresponding wave of new deaths so far.

Georgia’s hospitals are showing signs of strain, with 78% of critical care beds statewide in use on Monday.

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a new voluntary program called the Georgia Safety Promise, in which businesses can commit to hygiene measures.

However, the Republican has says he won’t order masks to be worn statewide.