More hospitalized in Georgia as Kemp pushes voluntary moves

ATLANTA (AP) — More people are going into the hospital with COVID-19 infections in Georgia even as the number of tests slackened over the holiday weekend.
Although the number of people sick enough with coronavirus to require hospitalization has been in record territory for nearly a week, there hasn’t been a corresponding wave of new deaths so far.
Georgia’s hospitals are showing signs of strain, with 78% of critical care beds statewide in use on Monday.
Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a new voluntary program called the Georgia Safety Promise, in which businesses can commit to hygiene measures.
However, the Republican has says he won’t order masks to be worn statewide.