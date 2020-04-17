More than 10% of SC labor force jobless during outbreak

FILE – In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/John Locher)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the fourth straight week, the number of people who live or work in South Carolina saying they lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak has gone up, with the number of claimants since the pandemic began now representing more than 10% of the state’s labor force.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday that nearly 88,000 people in the state filed for unemployment for the week ending April 11.

In the four weeks since the pandemic began, the agency said it has processed more than 268,000 claims, about 11% of the total labor force.