More than 100 diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease

(WSPA) — More than 100 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease in an outbreak linked to the N.C. Mountain State Fair.

As of Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reports a total of 116 cases. That number includes 109 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease and seven cases of Pontiac Fever.

NCDHHS says most of the cases are in Buncombe and Henderson counties. However, the department says patients live in 17 counties across North Carolina, as well as several South Carolina residents.

7News spoke to the family of a Gaffney man who was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after attending the N.C. Mountain State Fair.

Health officials said they were shocked by the number of people who contracted Legionnaires’ disease after attending the fair last month in Fletcher, N.C.

Health officials urge fair goers experiencing cough, fever or shortness of breath to immediately call their healthcare provider to talk about Legionnaires’ disease.

Of the 116 confirmed cases, 75 of people diagnosed have been hospitalized. One death has been reported in Buncombe County.

