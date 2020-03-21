More than 100 inmates released from Upstate jails amid coronavirus concerns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Many inmates across the country are being released as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. More than a hundred people in jails in the Upstate are now free

This comes after a memorandum from South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty postponing trials and allowing more leniency with bond.

In Greenville County, 85 inmates have been released over four days, according to assistant county administrator John Vandermosten. He said all of them were low-level offenders and some had already been in jail close to the maximum time for their charge anyway. He said a big concern is having someone come into jail with COVID-19 and not having a place to quarantine people. He said releasing these inmates creates that space.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said about 42 inmates have been released from the Anderson County Detention Center.

“In my opinion, I would have loved to have looked at some of these guys and conducted a risk assessment of some of these people before their release because some of them, I can tell you right now…we’re going to be dealing with probably today or tomorrow,” McBride said.

He said he’s worried about them creating more work for his deputies.

“They’re going to be breaking the law,” McBride said. “They’re going to be breaking into somebody’s car or house or they’re going to be stealing something. They’re going to go out and celebrate and get them a bag of meth.”

Eighth Circuit Colicitor David Wagner, who prosecutes cases in Anderson and Oconee Counties, said they’re trying to be proactive in light of the memorandum from the state’s Chief Justice directing those charged with non-capital offenses be released before their trials going forward, unless they’re deemed to be a danger to the community or an extreme flight risk.

He said as of Thursday, the jail in Anderson County was still over capacity by 83 people, even after releasing dozens.

All circuit court and family court hearings have been cancelled until May 1 except for emergency hearings. The Chief Justice also ordered bond hearings be held at least once a day.