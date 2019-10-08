More than 100 Upstate schools receive Palmetto Gold and Silver awards

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 100 Upstate schools were recognized by the state of South Carolina for academic achievement.
The South Carolina Department of Education released the names of the Palmetto Gold and Silver schools for their performance during the 2018-2019 school year.
“The Palmetto Gold and Silver awards demonstrate a school’s commitment to excellence and ensuring every student meets the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “This achievement is testament to the hard work of the students, teachers, and principals in each school community.”
More than 240 schools earned the awards statewide.
Palmetto Gold Schools:
|District
|School
|Abbeville County School District
|Wright Middle School
|Anderson School District One
|West Pelzer Elementary School
|Anderson School District One
|Powdersville Middle
|Anderson School District One
|Powdersville Elementary School
|Anderson School District Three
|Starr Elementary
|Anderson District 4
|Riverside Middle School
|Anderson District 4
|La France Elementary School
|Anderson School District Five
|Mclees Elementary
|Anderson School District Five
|Southwood Academy Of The Arts
|Anderson School District Five
|North Pointe Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Riverside High School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Gateway Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Brook Glenn Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Bethel Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Sara Collins Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Plain Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Fork Shoals School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Mitchell Road Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Mountain View Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Stone Academy Of Communication Arts
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Tigerville Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Buena Vista Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Woodland Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Sterling School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Monarch Elementary School
|Oconee
|Ravenel Elementary School
|School District Of Pickens County
|Dacusville Middle School
|School District Of Pickens County
|D. W. Daniel High School
|School District Of Pickens County
|Crosswell Elementary School
|School District Of Pickens County
|Dacusville Elementary
|School District Of Pickens County
|Forest Acres Elementary
|School District Of Pickens County
|Ambler Elementary School
|Spartanburg District One
|Landrum Middle School
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Chesnee Elementary
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Oakland Elementary
|Spartanburg School District 3
|Clifdale Elementary School
|Spartanburg School District Seven
|Meeting Street Academy
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Greenville Technical Charter High School
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School Of The Midlands
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Brashier Middle College Charter High School
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Greer Middle College Charter High School
|Sc Governor’s School For The Arts And Humanities
|SC Governor’s School For The Arts And Humanities
Palmetto Silver Schools:
|District
|School
|Abbeville County School District
|Abbeville High School
|Abbeville County School District
|Cherokee Trail Elementary School
|Anderson School District One
|Powdersville High School
|Anderson School District One
|Cedar Grove Elementary
|Anderson School District One
|Wren Middle School
|Anderson School District One
|Palmetto Middle School
|Anderson School District One
|Wren Elementary
|Anderson School District Three
|Crescent High School
|Anderson School District Three
|Starr-Iva Middle School
|Anderson District 4
|Pendleton High School
|Anderson District 4
|Mount Lebanon Elementary School
|Anderson School District Five
|Mccants Middle School
|Anderson School District Five
|Concord Elementary School
|Anderson School District Five
|Glenview Middle School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Alexander Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Augusta Circle Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Blythe Academy Of Languages
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Brushy Creek Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|East North Street Academy
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Fountain Inn Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Mauldin Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Monaview Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Northwood Middle School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Paris Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Pelham Road Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Slater Marietta Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Summit Drive Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Taylors Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Welcome Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Ellen Woodside Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Greenbrier Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Oakview Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Riverside Middle School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Bell’s Crossing Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Robert E. Cashion Elementary
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Cherrydale Elementary School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Sterling School
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Rudolph G. Gordon School At Jones Mill
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Langston Charter Middle School
|Laurens County School District 56
|Clinton Elementary School
|Oconee
|Walhalla High School
|School District Of Pickens County
|R.C. Edwards Middle School
|School District Of Pickens County
|East End Elementary School
|School District Of Pickens County
|Liberty Elementary School
|School District Of Pickens County
|Clemson Elementary
|School District Of Pickens County
|Chastain Road Elementary
|School District Of Pickens County
|Hagood Elementary
|Spartanburg District One
|Chapman High School
|Spartanburg District One
|Landrum High School
|Spartanburg District One
|Campobello Gramling School
|Spartanburg District One
|Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Mayo Elementary School
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Boiling Springs Intermediate School
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Carlisle Foster’s Grove Elementary
|Spartanburg School District 3
|Pacolet Elementary School
|Spartanburg School District Four
|Woodruff High School
|Spartanburg School District Four
|Woodruff Elementary School
|Spartanburg School District 5
|Lyman Elementary
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Anderson Mill Elementary School
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Legacy Early College
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|East Link Academy Charter School