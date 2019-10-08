More than 100 Upstate schools receive Palmetto Gold and Silver awards

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 100 Upstate schools were recognized by the state of South Carolina for academic achievement.

The South Carolina Department of Education released the names of the Palmetto Gold and Silver schools for their performance during the 2018-2019 school year.

“The Palmetto Gold and Silver awards demonstrate a school’s commitment to excellence and ensuring every student meets the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “This achievement is testament to the hard work of the students, teachers, and principals in each school community.”

More than 240 schools earned the awards statewide.

Palmetto Gold Schools:

District School Abbeville County School District Wright Middle School Anderson School District One West Pelzer Elementary School Anderson School District One Powdersville Middle Anderson School District One Powdersville Elementary School Anderson School District Three Starr Elementary Anderson District 4 Riverside Middle School Anderson District 4 La France Elementary School Anderson School District Five Mclees Elementary Anderson School District Five Southwood Academy Of The Arts Anderson School District Five North Pointe Elementary School The School District Of Greenville County Riverside High School The School District Of Greenville County Gateway Elementary School The School District Of Greenville County Brook Glenn Elementary School The School District Of Greenville County Bethel Elementary School The School District Of Greenville County Sara Collins Elementary The School District Of Greenville County Plain Elementary School The School District Of Greenville County Fork Shoals School The School District Of Greenville County Mitchell Road Elementary The School District Of Greenville County Mountain View Elementary The School District Of Greenville County Stone Academy Of Communication Arts The School District Of Greenville County Tigerville Elementary School The School District Of Greenville County Buena Vista Elementary The School District Of Greenville County Woodland Elementary School The School District Of Greenville County Sterling School The School District Of Greenville County Monarch Elementary School Oconee Ravenel Elementary School School District Of Pickens County Dacusville Middle School School District Of Pickens County D. W. Daniel High School School District Of Pickens County Crosswell Elementary School School District Of Pickens County Dacusville Elementary School District Of Pickens County Forest Acres Elementary School District Of Pickens County Ambler Elementary School Spartanburg District One Landrum Middle School Spartanburg School District Two Chesnee Elementary Spartanburg School District Two Oakland Elementary Spartanburg School District 3 Clifdale Elementary School Spartanburg School District Seven Meeting Street Academy South Carolina Public Charter School District Greenville Technical Charter High School South Carolina Public Charter School District Green Charter School Of The Midlands South Carolina Public Charter School District Brashier Middle College Charter High School South Carolina Public Charter School District Greer Middle College Charter High School Sc Governor’s School For The Arts And Humanities SC Governor’s School For The Arts And Humanities

Palmetto Silver Schools: