More than 100 Upstate schools receive Palmetto Gold and Silver awards

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 100 Upstate schools were recognized by the state of South Carolina for academic achievement.

The South Carolina Department of Education released the names of the Palmetto Gold and Silver schools for their performance during the 2018-2019 school year.

“The Palmetto Gold and Silver awards demonstrate a school’s commitment to excellence and ensuring every student meets the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “This achievement is testament to the hard work of the students, teachers, and principals in each school community.”

More than 240 schools earned the awards statewide.

Palmetto Gold Schools:

DistrictSchool
Abbeville County School DistrictWright Middle School
Anderson School District OneWest Pelzer Elementary School
Anderson School District OnePowdersville Middle
Anderson School District OnePowdersville Elementary School
Anderson School District ThreeStarr Elementary
Anderson District 4Riverside Middle School
Anderson District 4La France Elementary School
Anderson School District FiveMclees Elementary
Anderson School District FiveSouthwood Academy Of The Arts
Anderson School District FiveNorth Pointe Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyRiverside High School
The School District Of Greenville CountyGateway Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyBrook Glenn Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyBethel Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountySara Collins Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyPlain Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyFork Shoals School
The School District Of Greenville CountyMitchell Road Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyMountain View Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyStone Academy Of Communication Arts
The School District Of Greenville CountyTigerville Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyBuena Vista Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyWoodland Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountySterling School
The School District Of Greenville CountyMonarch Elementary School
OconeeRavenel Elementary School
School District Of Pickens CountyDacusville Middle School
School District Of Pickens CountyD. W. Daniel High School
School District Of Pickens CountyCrosswell Elementary School
School District Of Pickens CountyDacusville Elementary
School District Of Pickens CountyForest Acres Elementary
School District Of Pickens CountyAmbler Elementary School
Spartanburg District OneLandrum Middle School
Spartanburg School District TwoChesnee Elementary
Spartanburg School District TwoOakland Elementary
Spartanburg School District 3Clifdale Elementary School
Spartanburg School District SevenMeeting Street Academy
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreenville Technical Charter High School
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter School Of The Midlands
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictBrashier Middle College Charter High School
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreer Middle College Charter High School
Sc Governor’s School For The Arts And HumanitiesSC Governor’s School For The Arts And Humanities

Palmetto Silver Schools:

DistrictSchool
Abbeville County School DistrictAbbeville High School
Abbeville County School DistrictCherokee Trail Elementary School
Anderson School District OnePowdersville High School
Anderson School District OneCedar Grove Elementary
Anderson School District OneWren Middle School
Anderson School District OnePalmetto Middle School
Anderson School District OneWren Elementary
Anderson School District ThreeCrescent High School
Anderson School District ThreeStarr-Iva Middle School
Anderson District 4Pendleton High School
Anderson District 4Mount Lebanon Elementary School
Anderson School District FiveMccants Middle School
Anderson School District FiveConcord Elementary School
Anderson School District FiveGlenview Middle School
The School District Of Greenville CountyAlexander Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyAugusta Circle Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyBlythe Academy Of Languages
The School District Of Greenville CountyBrushy Creek Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyEast North Street Academy
The School District Of Greenville CountyFountain Inn Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyMauldin Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyMonaview Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyNorthwood Middle School
The School District Of Greenville CountyParis Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyPelham Road Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountySlater Marietta Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountySummit Drive Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyTaylors Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyWelcome Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyEllen Woodside Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyGreenbrier Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyOakview Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyRiverside Middle School
The School District Of Greenville CountyBell’s Crossing Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyRobert E. Cashion Elementary
The School District Of Greenville CountyCherrydale Elementary School
The School District Of Greenville CountyRudolph G. Gordon School At Jones Mill
The School District Of Greenville CountyLangston Charter Middle School
Laurens County School District 56Clinton Elementary School
OconeeWalhalla High School
School District Of Pickens CountyR.C. Edwards Middle School
School District Of Pickens CountyEast End Elementary School
School District Of Pickens CountyLiberty Elementary School
School District Of Pickens CountyClemson Elementary
School District Of Pickens CountyChastain Road Elementary
School District Of Pickens CountyHagood Elementary
Spartanburg District OneChapman High School
Spartanburg District OneLandrum High School
Spartanburg District OneCampobello Gramling School
Spartanburg District OneHolly Springs-Motlow Elementary School
Spartanburg School District TwoMayo Elementary School
Spartanburg School District TwoBoiling Springs Intermediate School
Spartanburg School District TwoCarlisle Foster’s Grove Elementary
Spartanburg School District 3Pacolet Elementary School
Spartanburg School District FourWoodruff High School
Spartanburg School District FourWoodruff Elementary School
Spartanburg School District 5Lyman Elementary
Spartanburg School District SixAnderson Mill Elementary School
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter School
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLegacy Early College
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictEast Link Academy Charter School

