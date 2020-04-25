Global death toll from coronvirus surpasses 200,000

NEW DELHI (AP) — Johns Hopkins University researchers say the global death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 200,000.

A tentative easing around the world of restrictions is gathering pace with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country’s 1.3 billion people rely on for basic goods.

The relaxation of the Indian lockdown did not apply to hundreds of quarantined towns or shopping malls.

The U.S. states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska also began loosening lockdown orders on their pandemic-wounded businesses.

Italy said free protective masks will be distributed to nursing homes, police, public officials and transport workers, preparing for the return to work of millions when lockdown restrictions are eased from May 4.