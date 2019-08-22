More than 2,300 without electricity in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been working multiple storm-related calls Thursday afternoon in Marion and surrounding communities.

McDowell County Emergency Management officials said more than 2,300 locations were without power following a storm.

The storm affected phone, power and cable lines, according to officials.

Crews responded to the following roads for storm damage and downed lines:

Baldwin Avenue

Church Street

Deacon Drive at Fairview Road

Eastfield School Road

Fourth EM Street

Kathy Street

Logan Street

Memorial Park Road

Morehead Road

North Main Street

Oak Avenue

Old Fort Sugar Hill Road

Pleasant Hill Road

South Garden Street

State Street

Tunnel Road

Virginia Road

Woody Street

People should always use extreme caution when lines are down as they may still be live.

Officials said power outages should not be reported to 911. Outages should be reported to your electricity provider.