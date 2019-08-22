More than 2,300 without electricity in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been working multiple storm-related calls Thursday afternoon in Marion and surrounding communities.
McDowell County Emergency Management officials said more than 2,300 locations were without power following a storm.
The storm affected phone, power and cable lines, according to officials.
Crews responded to the following roads for storm damage and downed lines:
- Baldwin Avenue
- Church Street
- Deacon Drive at Fairview Road
- Eastfield School Road
- Fourth EM Street
- Kathy Street
- Logan Street
- Memorial Park Road
- Morehead Road
- North Main Street
- Oak Avenue
- Old Fort Sugar Hill Road
- Pleasant Hill Road
- South Garden Street
- State Street
- Tunnel Road
- Virginia Road
- Woody Street
People should always use extreme caution when lines are down as they may still be live.
Officials said power outages should not be reported to 911. Outages should be reported to your electricity provider.