More than $45,000 raised during united way phone bank to help Upstate storm victims

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Today you saw the United Way of the Piedmont in our studio taking donations from viewers.

The effort to help those affected in the upstate turned out to be a big success.

Nearly $45,000 raised in a matter of hours and it’s not over yet.

As soon as the phone number hit the television screen, the phone lines lit up and the calls didn’t stop for two and a half hours.

“Today was absolutely amazing.” President and CEO of the United Way of the Piedmont, Paige Stephenson, said.

Viewers donated more than $13,000 and another $32,000 came in from corporate sponsors. These dollars will go to those impacted by the recent bad weather in Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties.

“The first thing we’ll do is we’ll be working with emergency management in the different communities.” Stephenson said.

Assistance will go out in a variety of ways, from paying for hotel rooms, to deposits on new apartments and even helping those with insurance deductibles.

In order to assist as many people as possible, officials will put a cap on the amount each person receives, the criteria for the amount will get ironed out over the next few days.

“You’ve seen that there’s lots of devistation to people’s homes and places of residents. so we want to make sure that those who’ve been displaced are able to get into shelter.” Stephenson said.

Many of the calls coming onto the phone bank were to donate, but for those who called for help, they were directed to call 2-1-1.

“We’ll begin to vet through that information to determine the areas that have been hit the hardest, then we’ll be reaching out to work with those families.” Stephenson said.

Part of the veting process is to confirm that the storm actually hit in the area where the request is coming from.

“We had the opportunity to be apart of this phone bank and to have the viewers of News Channel 7 reach out and be so amazingly genorous.” Stephenson said.

The storm touched lives and families beyond Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties, so if you live outside those areas call your local united way for help.

Many of the resources you’ve heard about today have links and more information on our website, we are still trying to reach our goal of $50,000.

Here’s the link to donate: https://www.uwpiedmont.org/afterthestorm/