GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Three people face charges after deputies said more than 50 flower vases were stolen from Greenwood grave sites.

According to the report, the incident happened at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on Edgefield Street.

Deputies said they were called by a local recycling company about someone trying to sell brass vases.

Kurtland Keeter, Cameron Fuller and Jordan Wilson were all arrested for stealing metal and breach of trust.