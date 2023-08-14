CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a man, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight on Saturday, August 12, deputies say they were patrolling the Fort Lawn area when they conducted a traffic stop on Highway-21 (Catawba River Road) near Deer Branch Road.

This area is near Fishing Creek Lake and between Fort Lawn and Great Falls.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and seized a Glock 9mm pistol and more than 7 pounds of marijuana found inside of a book bag, according to officials.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the driver of the car, 24-year-old Michael Robinson, was arrested and taken to the Chester County Detention Center. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and charged with the following: