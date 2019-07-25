More than 700 pounds of raw beef, pork recalled over possible human blood contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 700 pounds of fresh and frozen raw beef and pork has been recalled by a company based in Alabama because the meat may be contaminated with human blood.

The problem was discovered after US Foods learned an employee may have cut himself during production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The meat was shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. The establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The brand names reportedly include Stock Yard Angus, Cattleman’s Selection, Patuxent Farms and SRA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, officials said.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers.

Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, officials said.

Click here for more information about the recall.