More than 7000 state jobs currently vacant

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- We have talked a lot about the shortage of teachers in the state and the difficulty to attract new ones and retain current teachers, but other areas in the state are also seeing similar shortages.

Several agencies in the state have hundreds of vacancies, including the Department of Corrections, where the shortage of staff is putting a strain on operations.

South Carolina state agencies are facing a worker shortage. More than 7600 state jobs are currently open.

Agencies like the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Transportation are in need of hundreds of employees alone.

The SCDC has the greatest need for more employees with more than 1000 current vacancies.

“You know if you have one officer and over 200 inmates that makes it difficult for someone, it makes it difficult for someone on 12 hour shifts. it makes it difficult for programming. It makes it difficult for transportation. It makes it difficult if there’s an emergency to respond,” said Director Bryan Stirling explaining the impact of the shortage staff.

Fully staffed SCDC would have 6100 employees.

Employee salary is a recurring issue. According to the SC State Employee Association, many workers are still paid on a pay scale based on a $4 minimum wage.

And when competing with private sector industries, the increase in salary isn’t enough to make some of the tougher jobs in the state appealing.

Director Stirling continued, “Corrections is unique. It takes a special person to work here. We are working against the likes of BMW plants and the Volvo but also the detention centers. I was recently told Greenville County raised their salaries and that definitely doesn’t help.

SCDC and SCDOT are in need of the most employees.