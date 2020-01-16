More than a hundred puppy mill dogs receiving care at Anderson County shelter

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)-Hundreds of animals taken from what police are calling a puppy mill in Lauren County are now getting the care they need.

Most of them were locked in cages without food or water. The dogs are still being evaluated and the chickens and ducks are finding a new temporary home as well.

Right now it looks like all of the animals will recover but it’s taken a lot of organizations to come together to make this happen.

Anderson County P.A.W.S. now has four rooms and dozens of kennels filled with dogs.

“It can be intimidating, taking in 145 dogs is terrifying for any facility. So Laurens knew immediately that they couldn’t house them,” Director Dr. Kim Sanders said.

Sanders said they stepped up to help and this doubled the number of animals in the facility overnight.

“They were just in there rubbing against the blankets and eating their canned food and the puppies were running around playing and they had toys for the first time,” Sanders said.

But, she said, there were animals they weren’t able to take.

“Thankfully Izzie’s Pond jumped in yesterday to take care of all the wildlife that we can’t handle here at the shelter,” Sanders said.

“So we picked up 107 chickens, 10 ducks and 8 bunnies,” Izzie’s Pond director Angel Durham said.

Izzie’s Pond takes in farm animals and was ready to step up as one of the many groups that helped.

“Every single one of them is important in our community and helps us kind of share the load,” Durham said.

Sanders said she hopes the public takes note of the situation these dogs and other animals came from.

“This is where most puppies that the public buys are coming from. So if you’re buying a puppy you’re supporting this type of environment,” Sanders said.

The animals are now getting the care they need, but both organizations could use the public’s help.

“The biggest thing we can always use is monetary donations, it’s not cheap to process and have the extra staff here. We can always use volunteers to help clean as well,” Sanders said.

All so they can continue to make life better for all the animals involved.

“It’s such an overwhelming and amazing feeling to know that we’re able to give these guys a better life and we’re also going to be able to make sure this doesn’t happen to them again,” Durham said.

These dogs aren’t ready to be adopted yet and it could be some time until they are deemed healthy enough. However, you can help make space in the shelter by adoption some of the dogs that are available now.