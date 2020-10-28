More than half of registered NC voters have cast their ballots

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than half of North Carolina’s registered voters have already cast their ballots in the 2020 general election, the state board of elections said Wednesday afternoon.

More than 3.6 million ballots were cast, data showed. Of them, almost 820,000 were mailed in while more than 2.8 million were cast at early-voting locations.

Early voting ends in North Carolina on Saturday. Sites are open from 8 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections offers tools online to help voters find early-voting locations, polling places, and address other questions. Wake and Durham counties also rolled out tools to help estimate waiting times at early-voting sites.

Election Day is Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories