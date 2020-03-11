More Upstate Colleges and Universities impacted by Coronavirus concerns

PENDLETON, SC (WSPA)– An employee of Tri-County Technical College has been out of work for a week. School officials said the person was around someone with symptoms similar to the Coronavirus.

School leaders at Tri-County Tech also said that person took it upon themselves to quarantine after having a visitor at their home who traveled overseas. The college said they’ve already cleaned many areas of the school. Like many campuses in the Upstate, they also have a plan in place if the outbreak gets worse.

The outbreak of the virus has many upstate colleges and universities watching closely for updates.

“We’re making other plans and provisions like every college has been instructed to do across the state,” said Dan Cooper, Chief of Staff and Campus Spokesperson at Tri-County Tech.

They already have plans in the event they have to stop in-person classes on campus.

“We plan to test our e-learning system Thursday and Friday of this week just to get a feel for it just in case we have to shut down under DHEC order,” Cooper said.

So far, the University of South Carolina, Furman and Anderson Universities have extended their spring break for a week due to virus concerns. Clemson University leaders are also telling students to possibly prepare for online instruction after spring break, as well.

“I’m not necessarily too concern about it as of right now since there’s not many people that are infected with the virus,” said Tyler Sutherland, Freshmen at Tri-County Technical College.

School leaders said one of their employees had a visitor last week at their home with Coronavirus like symptoms.

“They came to campus for a brief period to work in their office Friday…for an hour or so,” Cooper said.

College leaders said that employee was not exposed to any students during that time-frame. The person with the symptoms has contacted DHEC, but school officials said because the employee did not have any symptoms, a test was not given to them. Leaders have also taken action.

“We’ve taken measures to clean the office and any surfaces in the building and common areas,” Cooper said.

As the virus continues to be a concern, Sutherland hopes it doesn’t impact his learning.

“I’m trying to get an education, and there’s only so much that I can do at home. And if I can’t be face to face with a professor or anything, then what’s the point,” Sutherland exclaimed.

Clemson University leaders said there are no changes to their in-person instruction or spring break plans at this time.