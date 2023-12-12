SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg provided an update Monday night on the two-phase redesign project for Morgan Square.

According to the City of Spartanburg Commissioner Santiago Mariani, phase one would tackle the “Square Proper”, which includes the possibility of Main and Dunbar Street being closed off to traffic, space for public performances and an area for outdoor restaurant seating.

This project is an estimated $15 million. Mariani said that is a ballpark figure that will become more clear once detailed designs are available.

Public funding will pay for phase one. City manager Chris Story mentioned a hospitality tax as a way to cover most of the cost if not all.

Phase two will redesign the area between Wall Street and West Main Street along with the consideration of moving of the clock tower.

Mariani said moving the clock tower would open up the view to Morgan Square when people come from the westside of town, allow for the creation of additional parking spots and create a new section that could be closed off to traffic during special events.

The city’s goal is for construction to begin in March or April.

Along with all the changes downtown, the Spartanburg Herald Block will also be redevelopment. However, details are pending on what that redevelopment will entail.