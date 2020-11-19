Morgan Square to remain closed, free valet services on the way for Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the colder months approach us, those with the Bringing Back the Burg task force in Spartanburg announced a couple of new missions regarding downtown restaurants, retailers, and parking.

“A downtown that people can access during a pandemic,” Spartanburg City Councilman David Britt said.

That’s the goal those with the task force have in mind.

“This year, more than any other year, you talk about ‘making it or breaking it’ for some of our small businesses,” Allen Smith, with the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

That’s why, this holiday season, they’re launching a “Spend Local” campaign, encouraging folks to use their money here at home, whether that’s in-store or online.

“We want to encourage people to not just shop local, but spend local,” Smith said. “It’s not just about retail, it’s about restaurants, too. It’s about all kinds of businesses.”

The group announced they’d be keeping Morgan Square closed to car traffic throughout the winter months so that they can continue to provide outdoor dining options for those who may still feel uncomfortable eating inside a restaurant.

“Within the next few days, you’ll see additional tents being placed on the Square to provide additional dining space that can be somewhat climate-controlled, but still allow sufficient airflow to be safe from the COVID perspective,” City Manager Chris Story said.

For those concerned about parking, the city said there are currently more than 3,000 parking spots available in downtown Spartanburg. They also told 7 News that they’ll soon be offering a free shuttle service. And that’s not all.

“We will be able to offer free valet service–regardless of one’s destination–free valet service to anyone visiting establishments in and around the Square and in the core of our downtown,” Story said.

But, as you come out to do your holiday shopping and enjoy downtown, the task force wants to remind everyone to continue wearing your mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands.

“If you want to bring back the burg, if you want to see our business community be successful, you can do your part,” Smith said.

The City will also be launching a Snowman Scramble Scavenger Hunt in the near future to further encourage folks to explore downtown Spartanburg’s businesses.

For more information about Bringing Back the Burg’s “Spend Local” campaign, click here.