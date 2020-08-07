Most NC parents won’t have option to send kid back to school

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows most K-12 parents won’t have the option of sending their kids back to school at the start of the fall, even partially.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed districts to opt for fully remote learning in his reopening guidance.

His Republican gubernatorial election opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, wants every parent to be able to have the choice for fully in-person learning five days a week.

The state remains in Phase 2 of its reopening as coronavirus cases remain high in North Carolina, and some teachers fear they don’t have the cleaning supplies they need.