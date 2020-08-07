Most NC parents won’t have option to send kid back to school

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows most K-12 parents won’t have the option of sending their kids back to school at the start of the fall, even partially.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed districts to opt for fully remote learning in his reopening guidance.

His Republican gubernatorial election opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, wants every parent to be able to have the choice for fully in-person learning five days a week.

The state remains in Phase 2 of its reopening as coronavirus cases remain high in North Carolina, and some teachers fear they don’t have the cleaning supplies they need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories