Most South Carolinians not taking advantage of gas tax rebate

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Since 2017 an extra .02 cents has been added at the pump to pay for road projects across the state. But many South Carolinians are still not aware of how to get some of that money back.

The SC Dept of Revenue set aside $40M to issue refunds to taxpayers for the gas tax, but as of July 19 less than $2 million of that money has been claimed.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed the comprehensive roads bill 2 years ago that included an increase at the pump. It’s an increase to pay for infrastructure improvement.

“I don’t know much about the legislation, but I have heard about the gas tax being raised to try and get new funds to repair the pretty poor infrastructure we have in terms of our interstates here,” said Ben Culbreth when asked about his knowledge of the gas tax.

The gas tax increases by .02 each year but the increase also comes with a refund. South Carolina taxpayers can claim the increased fuel costs on their income taxes.

But numbers from the SC Department of Revenue show many people are not taking advantage of the refund.

“‘Did you know you can file that on your taxes and get a little rebate?’ No I didn’t know that actually,” answered Culbreth.

Out of the $40 million set aside to pay out those rebates only $1.9 million has been claimed from 80,000 tax returns.

The remainder of the $40 million will be transferred back to the SC Department of Transportation.

So far the state has collected more than half a billion dollars from the increase at the pump.