Mostly cloudy skies, isolated thunderstorm possible today
SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Expect mostly cloudy skies for today with very low shower chances until late tonight.
High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s with a few 70 degree readings possible in the Upstate later today. Showers increase across the area late tonight into Friday, and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible.
Skies will clear in time for the weekend when highs will be a little cooler - mainly 50s and 60s.
