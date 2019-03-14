News

Mostly cloudy skies, isolated thunderstorm possible today

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 05:46 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 05:46 AM EDT

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Expect mostly cloudy skies for today with very low shower chances until late tonight. 

High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s with a few 70 degree readings possible in the Upstate later today. Showers increase across the area late tonight into Friday, and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible. 

Skies will clear in time for the weekend when highs will be a little cooler - mainly 50s and 60s.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


