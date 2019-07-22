Mother abducts 13-year-old daughter in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies have been investigating after a mother abducted her daughter Sunday evening.

Deputies said Abigail Lynn Cantrell, 13, was taken by Peggy Lee Cantrell.

According to the sheriff’s office, Abigail Cantrell is about 5’4″ tall with brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie style shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored cowboy boots.

Peggy Cantrell was described as being 5’4″ tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to deputies.

Deputies said Peggy Cantrell was last seen driving a bronze or goldish colored Honda sedan with several bumper stickers on it.

She may be headed to Florida or she may be in the Rutherford County area, deputies said.

Peggy Cantrell has active warrants for felony child abduction and violation of a domestic violence protective order.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 697-4911.