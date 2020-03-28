Mother charged after infant found in plastic bag at Polk Co. church parking lot

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A mother has been charged after deputies say her infant was found in a plastic bag at a Polk County church parking lot.

On Friday at 12:17 p.m., a 6-month-old child was found discarded in a black bag in the parking lot of the Trinity Lutheran Church on U.S. Hwy 176 in Tryon, deputies say.

The infant is currently in emergency custody of the Department of Social Services and is under medical care.

Deputies say the child’s mother, Heather Lynn Walsh of Rutherfordton, has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse/ endangerment/ neglect.

Due to the nature of the injuries the child sustained, an initial warrant for child abuse. endangerment/ neglect was obtained by investigators Friday.

Walsh was given a $5,000.000 secure bond and was released Saturday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, you’re asked to contact Detective Sergeant Pam Cannon through Polk County Communications Center at 828-894-0188.