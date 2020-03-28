1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Greer,SC Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Mother charged after infant found in plastic bag at Polk Co. church parking lot

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A mother has been charged after deputies say her infant was found in a plastic bag at a Polk County church parking lot.

On Friday at 12:17 p.m., a 6-month-old child was found discarded in a black bag in the parking lot of the Trinity Lutheran Church on U.S. Hwy 176 in Tryon, deputies say.

The infant is currently in emergency custody of the Department of Social Services and is under medical care.

Deputies say the child’s mother, Heather Lynn Walsh of Rutherfordton, has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse/ endangerment/ neglect.

Due to the nature of the injuries the child sustained, an initial warrant for child abuse. endangerment/ neglect was obtained by investigators Friday.

Walsh was given a $5,000.000 secure bond and was released Saturday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, you’re asked to contact Detective Sergeant Pam Cannon through Polk County Communications Center at 828-894-0188.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store