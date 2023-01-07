UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched around 9:22 p.m. Friday to the Lil’ Cricket on South Duncan Bypass in regard to a carjacking.

Deputies said the victim stated a man opened her car door, pointed a gun at her, and told her to “get out.”

The mother grabbed her child before he was able to drive off with her Toyota SUV according to deputies.

Almost 30 minutes later, deputies spotted the SUV and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect accelerated and a chase ensued into Spartanburg County. Authorities lost sight of the vehicle near Union Street.

The stolen vehicle was later located behind a Spartanburg County residence Saturday.

Investigators are still reviewing video footage and gathering information in reference to the ongoing investigation at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 429-1611 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 427-0800.