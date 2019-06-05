Mother, child suffer traumatic injuries during tubing accident in Oconee Co.

Waves close-up, against a background of a dark strip of shore. Background, banner or art canvas.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A woman and her small child were injured in a tubing accident at Chau Ram County Park Tuesday evening.

According to Oconee County Emergency Services Fire Chief Charlie King, the two were tubing in the park just before 5 p.m. when their tube pushed against rock at the bottom of the rapids.

King said 20 first responders worked to remove them from the water and the rescue took about an hour.

According to King, both the mother and the child had traumatic injuries.

King said the mother was taken by ambulance to Oconee Memorial Hospital. The child was airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

No word on their conditions at this time.

King said they were camping at a nearby park before the tubing incident.