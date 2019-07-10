Mother files second lawsuit against school resource officer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The arrest of an Upstate mother at her child’s baseball game led to a lawsuit against the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sonya Ricketts said she was hurt by the officer, and she claims she never should’ve been arrested to begin with.

This also was not the first time this year that same school resource officer was been hit with a lawsuit.

Ricketts’ husband took a cell phone video during the incident June 8, 2017. In it she asked, “Why are you going to arrest me when I told you I was waiting on him to give me the keys.”

Her husband said, “We’re leaving man. We got the stuff. We’re leaving.”

Officer Stephen Law said, “Too late now. You’re under arrest.”

Ricketts was handcuffed and arrested.

”I was just horrified that my kids had to see all that. It tore my nerves completely up,” Ricketts told 7News.

The arrest record said Ricketts was asked to leave her son’s baseball game at Broome High, claiming she had used “demeaning language” towards a Byrnes baseball player.

When Ricketts waited by her car instead of leaving the property, she was handcuffed accused of resisting arrest.

Ricketts said the video showed she did not resist arrest.

“I’m not going to be happy until he’s removed from the force. And to be quite honest with you, he didn’t show up for anything, which to me tells me it was pretty much falsified.”

The case was dropped against Ricketts last year. And last month she filed a lawsuit against the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office.

Ricketts said there was another incident this past May on the same school grounds with Officer Law that compelled her to file the lawsuit.

The cell phone video captured the moments Officer Law was accused of knocking a student unconscious.

Attorney Fletcher Smith is representing both women, and said this illustrates a pattern.

“In the case of Ms. Ricketts, we believe that she was arrested without probable cause and in those circumstances any force used against her was excessive. With the young girl, by putting a knee in the child’s back to such an extent that the child passes out, that is excessive force in a school environment,” said Smith.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said it cannot comment on pending litigation. The agency did confirm Officer Law is scheduled to work for District Three this fall.