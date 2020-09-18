Mother of autistic employee gathers community support for local pizza business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many local businesses in the Upstate causing some to close permanently, while others are still fighting to keep their doors open.

In addition to a decrease in the amount of sales, owners are forced to drastically cut employee hours leaving some with little to no pay.

Amy Parham, the mother of a special needs employee at Pizza Inn – a local pizza shop in Greenville- saw her son’s hours slashed to almost nothing.

“As a mom of a child with special needs, it’s very difficult to get them employment. Amanda, three years ago, stepped up to the plate and hired Rhett (her son) in the dish room. It’s meant so much to his self confidence, the way he feels about himself and his ability to contribute,” Parham said.

Amanda Cartagine, the owner and general manager of Pizza Inn, said cutting their hours was a tough decision, but since sales have been down by 80% since March– it was necessary.

“Some people are okay with not working and staying at home, but they don’t like that and they want to be here. They call me regularly saying ‘When can I come back?’. It’s heartbreaking,” said Cartagine.

Parham’s son Rhett is a dishwasher who happens to be autistic. He loves to draw his favorite cartoon characters such as Spongebob, Sonic and Zootopia characters wearing Pizza Inn work uniforms.

Each day employees who enter into the kitchen get a glimpse of his art work framed on the wall.

“I’m a very good artist and I like to draw pictures,” Rhett said, “I want cartoon characters to work here.”

According to his mother, Rhett’s hours started to decrease due to COVID-19 and she decided to step in to help the business by making a post on Facebook encouraging people to stop in for a bite to eat.

In the post she said, “I can’t speak for everyone but what this job has given my son: self confidence and a feeling he was like everyone else. We need to keep this business running because it has changed so many lives.”

Since then Cartagine has seen more people coming into the business.

“Thankfully, because of amazing moms like Amy, my sales have gone up significantly since she posted. I know there are great people out there willing to come, now it’s just getting people in here,” Cartagine said.

She said she hopes the outpour of support from the community will allow her to give Rhett and his co-workers their normal hours.