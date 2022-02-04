Mother of missing Anderson Co. woman speaks out

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The mystery of Alexis Ware’s disappearance remains after her car was found abandoned in McCormick.

Anderson County deputies said Ware was in her red Honda, meeting with her child’s father when she went missing in Anderson.

“She was last seen on the 30th at the 7-11 on Highway 29 North in Anderson,” Anderson County Public Information Officer J.T. Foster said.

Her mother, Alberta Gray-Simpkins said on Sunday, she knew something was wrong.

“I tried calling her right then, well her cell phone was going straight to voicemail where she had turned it off,” Gray-Simpkins said.

Then her car was discovered in rural McCormick County on Wednesday. However, Ware was not found.

“Yesterday our detectives, as well as the forensics personnel that we have, they went down there to McCormick, executed a search warrant on the car,” Foster said.

That’s an area Gray-Simpkins said her daughter would never travel to.

“She would never have been in the place where her car was found in because that’s an unfamiliar area to her. That’s my question, why?” Gray-Simpkins said.

On Thursday her family went to McCormick County to search and pass out flyers.

At this point her family said they’re just hoping for good news.

Gray-Simpkins said, “I’m trying to stay positive. I don’t want to think the worst. I just never thought I would be experiencing this type of situation, never.”

If you have any information about this case or where Alexis Ware could be, you’re asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriffs Office immediately.