Mother of Spartanburg man still working to solve case 5 years after his murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A cold case in Spartanburg is now five years old, but the family of the victim says they’re not giving up hope.

Markeith Tracy was 23 years old when he was shot and killed on Carlisle Street in Spartanburg.

“My mind replays everything minute by minute that day and that night,” his mother Donna Tracy said.

October 6th of 2015 seems like yesterday to Donna Tracy.

“I miss him so much,” she said. “I never thought my son would be taken from me. Never.”

On this day, five years ago, her son Markeith–who she called her best friend–was shot twice and killed.

Now, all she has left are pictures, a few personal items, and memories.

“He had so much more life to live,” she said. “And he had a son that he wanted to be a dad to. He was the best dad while he was here.”

The killer was never arrested and, for the last five years, it’s been Donna Tracy’s number one mission to find the person who murdered her son.

“Until I take my last breath, I’m always going to be honoring him, trying to get people to talk, questioning everybody,” Tracy said.

But she told 7 News she can’t do it without the help of the community.

“What if it was your loved one? You would want answers. I need answers. I need someone to be held accountable for my son’s murder,” she said.

Tracy said she wants the person responsible behind bars so they don’t have the chance to strike again.

“I’m hoping someone grows a conscience, I really do. They’re out here living their happy life,” she said. “Apparently, these people don’t have a conscience, and that either means they’ve killed before or they will kill again. Because if you can take someone’s life, and your conscience does not bother you, there’s no telling what you could do.”

Tracy’s family will be having a small vigil Tuesday night where they’ll release five lanterns for each year that has passed.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous.

If you give police information that leads to an arrest, you could get a $2,000 cash reward.