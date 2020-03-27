1  of  8
Mother, stepfather of attempted murder suspect in Oconee Co. face accessory after the fact charges

by: WSPA Staff

Regina Mote and Timothy Rogers -Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said the mother and stepfather of a man charged with attempted murder following a shooting Wednesday afternoon, were arrested Thursday.

We reported on Thursday that Devan Chavis Bennett, 27, was arrested in Stephens County, GA near the Toccoa Airport Thursday at about 7:30 p.m.

Bennett was wanted by the sheriff’s office on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in relation to a shooting that occurred on Spartan Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Arrest warrants and evidence collected during the investigation revealed that Regina Leigh Mote, 47, of Seneca, and Timothy Wayne Rogers, 47, of Walhalla, helped Bennett and were aware that Bennett had committed a crime of attempted murder.

According to the release, Mote is Bennett’s mother and Rogers is Bennett’s stepfather.

Mote and Rogers were each charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Mote was also served an outstanding Family Court bench warrant.

