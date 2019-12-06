Mother, two sons charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

From Left to Right: April Wicks Cole, Matthew Brock Wicks and Joshua Austin Wicks. (Cherokee County Sheriff’s office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her two sons are facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor following an incident this past summer.

One of the sons is also facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping as a result of the incident.

The investigation began when a father told deputies his 14-year-old was sexually assaulted and provided alcohol during a July party in Gaffney on Coyl Hill Road. The victim told deputies they were provided alcohol from three adults at the home and remembered waking up in a bedroom with one of the suspects assaulting her.

Deputies have now charged the trio, April Wicks Cole, Matthew Brock Wicks and Joshua Wicks with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Joshua Wicks is also charged with 2nd degree criminal conduct with a minor and kidnapping in connection with the alleged assault.

Joshua Wicks remains in the in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store