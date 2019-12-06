Mother, two sons charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor

From Left to Right: April Wicks Cole, Matthew Brock Wicks and Joshua Austin Wicks. (Cherokee County Sheriff’s office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her two sons are facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor following an incident this past summer.

One of the sons is also facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping as a result of the incident.

The investigation began when a father told deputies his 14-year-old was sexually assaulted and provided alcohol during a July party in Gaffney on Coyl Hill Road. The victim told deputies they were provided alcohol from three adults at the home and remembered waking up in a bedroom with one of the suspects assaulting her.

Deputies have now charged the trio, April Wicks Cole, Matthew Brock Wicks and Joshua Wicks with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Joshua Wicks is also charged with 2nd degree criminal conduct with a minor and kidnapping in connection with the alleged assault.

Joshua Wicks remains in the in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.