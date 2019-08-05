Mother wanted for abducting teen daughter in Henderson Co. arrested

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A mother accused of abducting her 13-year-old daughter last month in Western North Carolina has been arrested.

We reported earlier that Peggy Lee Cantrell abducted her teen daughter back on July 21 and was wanted on active warrants for felony child abduction and for violation of a domestic violence protective order.

The teen was later located safely by authorities on July 29, but investigators were still looking for Cantrell.

On Monday, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s Maj. Frank Stout confirmed that Cantrell was arrested on Sunday in Rutherford County.

Stout said she was taken to the Henderson County jail, where she was being held on $35,500 bond.