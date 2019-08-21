Motion filed for release of civil suit details involving suspended Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A motion was filed in the criminal case of suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.

According to the court document, the motion calls for the court to release details from the civil lawsuit filed by Savannah Nabors that were previously ruled confidential.

The 16th Circuit Solicitor filed the motion asking the court to release those details because there are overlapping facts.

The motion would allow those materials to be used in the criminal case.

Lewis was charged and suspended from officer after being accused of having an affair during a taxpayer-funded trip to Charlotte.

He admitted to the affair, but denied criminal wrong-doing.

The civil lawsuit was settled for nearly $100,000 back in May.

The criminal trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 21.

