ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension.

Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist hit the car and was ejected from their vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as 65-year-old Frederick Arthur Patterson, of Townville.