Motorcycle passenger killed in crash on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another person is injured after a motorcycle crash in Greenville County Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 11:08 p.m. on Woodruff Rd. when the driver of a motorcycle ran into the back of an SUV, according to SCHP.

A passenger on the motorcycle was thrown off the bike and died at the scene, troopers said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.