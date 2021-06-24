Motorcycle passenger killed in crash on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another person is injured after a motorcycle crash in Greenville County Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 11:08 p.m. on Woodruff Rd. when the driver of a motorcycle ran into the back of an SUV, according to SCHP.

A passenger on the motorcycle was thrown off the bike and died at the scene, troopers said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store