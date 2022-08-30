TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) — A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, was pronounced dead as a result of blunt force trauma near 5685 Locust Hill Road, according to a report from Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Stenersen was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the report.

The case is still being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.