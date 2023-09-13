Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – A charity motorcycle ride is coming to Spartanburg County to raise money for homeless veterans.

The inaugural charity motorcycle run benefiting Warriors Once Again, a transitional residence for homeless veterans in Spartanburg is on September 16th.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run at 10 a.m.

The charity motorcycle ride will start and end at The Shop located at 521 New Cut Road in Spartanburg.

There will be different stops along the way including restaurants, bike shops and more.

The run costs $20 per rider and $10 per passenger.

There are also challenge coins, t-shirts, a rifle and more up for sale that will be raffled off.

The shop will provide a BBQ dinner at the end of the ride. Proceeds go to Warrior Once Again.

The organization has been successful in taking homeless veterans off the street that they’d like to expand said Chris Pfohl, Executive Director of Warriors Once Again.

For more information or to donate visit warriorsonceagain.org