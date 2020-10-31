Motorcyclist dead in Laurens Co. crash on Fairview Church Rd.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Laurens County that happened on Friday.

According to SCHP, the crash happened on Fairview Church Rd. near Ben Taylor Rd. at about 12 p.m.

The driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup truck turned eastbound from private drive onto Fairview Church Rd. in front of a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, according to SCHP. The motorcyclist swerved and hit a tree.

The motorcyclist died and was identified by the coroner as Robert Clark States, of Gray Court.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.