Motorcyclist deaths spike in 2021 on SC roads

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Motorcycle deaths reached a decades-high number in South Carolina during 2021.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said 154 motorcyclists died on South Carolina roads in 2021.

Data from South Carolina’s Highway Patrol shows the last time there was that many deaths in one year was 1980.

Today wasn’t supposed to be like this. Olivia Tollison’s original plan was to be getting ready to marry her fiancé, Christopher Matthews on Saturday.

“He was an entrepreneur, a great father and great to me, he was my world,” Olivia Tollison said whose fiancé died in a motorcycle crash in November of 2021.

Instead, she’s sitting in a Clemson park, telling us about how much she misses him.

He died in November on his way home to Tollison, doing something he loved.

“He always rode his motorcycle everyday. He was always aware of all his surroundings,” Tollison explained.

The coroner told 7NEWS, he crashed his Harley into a car on Highway 76 in Anderson County before being thrown from his motorcycle.

Matthews’ sudden death is just one of 154 motorcyclists in South Carolina who didn’t make it home in 2021. That’s nearly 40 more deaths compared to the year before and higher than 2019.

Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with South Carolina’s Highway Patrol told 7NEWS, they believe more people being on the road is what’s leading to the spike.

“During the pandemic, motorcycle sales went up because everybody was stuck at home and they wanted to do something outdoors so I think there are a lot more motorcyclists on the roadways because of that,” Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with South Carolina’s Highway Patrol said.

There’s no law in South Carolina requiring motorcyclists to wear a helmet if they’re over 21, bur Trooper Ridgeway strongly encourages one.

So does Tollison.

“He had blunt force trauma to the head and he looked good, he could have still been here if he was wearing one,” said Tollison.

She told us things haven’t been easy since her fiancé’s death but the grief still hasn’t entirely hit. She thought her fiancé was indestructible.

But Tollison takes comfort in seeing pieces of him in their baby girl and his other children. She wasn’t able to walk down the aisle but did have an opportunity to read him her vows.

“He was buried in what he was going to wear to the wedding and I was able to read my vows to him at the funeral,” Tollison told us.