Motorcyclist dies after collision in Pickens Co., troopers say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after hitting several trees off of a roadway in Pickens County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, the incident occurred on Garvin Road in Norris around 7:05 p.m.

A release from the SCHP states that the driver of a 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Garvin Road when they went off of the right side of the roadway, striking several trees.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store