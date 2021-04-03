Motorcyclist dies after collision in Pickens Co., troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after hitting several trees off of a roadway in Pickens County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, the incident occurred on Garvin Road in Norris around 7:05 p.m.

A release from the SCHP states that the driver of a 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Garvin Road when they went off of the right side of the roadway, striking several trees.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.