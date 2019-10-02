Motorcyclist dies after crash on Memorial Dr. Ext. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning following a crash on Memorial Drive Extension in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man was driving a 2015 Ford truck east on Memorial Drive Ext. and was turning left into a private drive just after 9 a.m. A man driving a 2000 Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Memorial Drive Ext. and crashed into the truck.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the motorcyclist, Mitchell James Anderson, 50, of Greer, was thrown from the bike and taken by EMS to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. He died at about 9:41 a.m. at the hospital.

The coroner’s office said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.

