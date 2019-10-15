Motorcyclist dies after crash on Patton Ave. in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday.

According to police, the crash between a car and a motorcycle happened in the 1400 block of Patton Avenue just before 10:40 a.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they located the motorcyclist — Mark Evans Smith, 29, of Asheville — suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Smith was taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department’s traffic safety unit.

