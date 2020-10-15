Motorcyclist dies after crash on SC 11 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Spartanburg County they happened on Tuesday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC 11 near Margate Circle at about 3:22 p.m. Troopers say the motorcyclist attempted to pass the driver of a 2008 Mitsubishi and struck the car in the left side.

The motorcyclist died at the hospital Oct. 15, according to troopers. That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.