Motorcyclist dies after crash on Springfield Rd in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Sunday following a crash earlier in the week on Springfield Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on March 27 at about 7:40 p.m.

The driver of a 2016 Harley Davidson was headed north on Springfield Road when they went off of the right side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected, causing the bike to go off of the left side of the roadway and crash into a ditch, troopers said.

The driver was ejected from the bike during the crash.

They were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where they died on April 5.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

