GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Monday in a single-vehicle collision in Hodges.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 10:23 p.m. on the 600 block of Gary Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling north when he went off the left side of the road and hit a fence according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist as 43-year-old Roger Keith Gregory, of Woodruff.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.