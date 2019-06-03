Motorcyclist dies days after crash in Greenville Co., woman charged with DUI

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The driver of a motorcycle has died days after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner, 47-year-old Warren Faucett died Sunday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Faucett was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle, traveling north on White Horse Road on May 30, when a van driven by 28-year-old Hope Campbell attempted to turn left on Farrs Bridge Road.

The van and motorcycle then collided in the intersection.

Campbell was not hurt in the crash and was originally charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Her charges have since been upgraded to felony DUI resulting in death, according to Highway Patrol.

Campbell is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.