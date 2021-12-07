Motorcyclist dies following early December car crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist is dead as a result of an early December car crash in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Dec. 2 at 5:44 p.m. on U.S. 76.

The motorcyclist, driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle, was traveling west while a 2014 Ford Sedan was traveling east, troopers said. The Ford Sedan attempted to turn left into a private drive when the motorcyclist hit the sedan.

SCHP said the motorcyclist was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died on Dec. 3 at approximately 2 a.m.

Their identity has not been released.

