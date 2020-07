ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Anderson County on Saturday night.

Troopers say the crash happened at 8:30 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near US Highway 187.

The driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Roberts Church Rd. when they ran off the side of the roadway and into a creek.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

