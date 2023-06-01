GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Wednesday in a crash in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the 1400 area of Woodruff Road in reference to the crash.

Investigators said it was determined that the motorcyclist was traveling towards Highway 14 when he collided with a truck traveling towards Interstate 385.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified as 21-year-old Vance Elias Gardner, of Greenville according to the coroner.

An external examination has been scheduled for Thursday.

The crash is being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the SCHP.